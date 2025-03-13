Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today —13 March

Outlook for trading

Nifty is now showing some rebound again and is now testing the supports around 22500 that we have been mentioning. The up move will face challenges at immediate value area resistances on the daily chart around 22600 and then 22800. A move above this area would force the bearish camp to rethink. The fight between both groups to claim dominance and the possibility of the markets turning lower garnered momentum. The pullback is currently being bought into as investors are looking for a revival.