Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 24 December
Summary
- Here are three stock recommendations by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 24 December.
Nifty 50 on 23 December: Recap
On 23 December, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex came off their highs during the afternoon session, but managed to close the day in positive territory. This was largely due to a rebound in major stocks like JSW Steel, ITC and Hindalco. This recovery provided some relief from the heavy selling pressure experienced last week, which had dragged the key indices down by 5%, marking their worst performance in over two years.