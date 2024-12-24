Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 24 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

With some hint of recovery, we need to move ahead with caution amid a break in between the trading week. The option data is hinting at 23500 for Nifty seeing some strong put writing that is holding back the selling pressure. The trends are clearly not stable, and one needs to watch out for limited cues. Despite some patches of positive outlook, there was not enough movement witnessed. As the overall bias is still bearish, one witnessed selling pressure emerging at higher levels. The resistance zones around 23900 will continue to be the immediate hurdle with the next being at 24900. Bank Nifty is still recovering from last week's meltdown and will need more triggers to stage ahead as 52000 continues to remain a hurdle.