Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 4 February
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his three top stock picks to buy today, 4 February. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
Stock market recap: Indian stock markets rallied on Tuesday, 3 February, after India and the US confirmed the long-awaited trade deal. US President Donald Trump said that reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be reduced to 18%, from 50%. In return, India agreed to significantly lower both tariff and non-tariff barriers on American products, effectively bringing them down to zero.