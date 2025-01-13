Stocks to buy & sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 13 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 13 January.
Nifty 50 on 10 January: Recap
On 10 January, bearish sentiments continued to dominate the market, leading to increased negative bias. The current market conditions favour a bearish stance, and traders should consider using temporary market recoveries as opportunities to short the index. Although Asian markets were weak, benchmark indices initially opened higher. However, they quickly lost all their gains within the first hour, fluctuating between gains and losses for the rest of the session, ultimately ending the day in negative territory.