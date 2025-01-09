Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—9 January

Indian stock markets: Way forward

As trends remain muted, stock-specific action dominates. The Indian domestic markets experienced a sharp dip at open but managed to recover somewhat later. With a lack of significant cues back home to mitigate the volatility, movements were notably pronounced, particularly in the IT and pharma sectors. The intraday charts reveal that the momentum is unable to tread lower and is now creating some support around 23400-23500 in Nifty where the relative strength index (RSI) is unable to penetrate below 30 levels. This signals that trends are showing some rebound from lower levels. With the RSI still unable to penetrate above the neutral zone, we still have to bide our time to move ahead. The option data reveals that 23500 is forming some base with the max pain at 23800 proving to be a tipping point in the coming sessions.