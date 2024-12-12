Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—12 December

Current trends show some buying interest, suggesting the market may be entering a critical juncture. Support levels have now shifted to approximately 24,600, making it a potential zone for "buy-on-dips" strategies to emerge. Meanwhile, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.71 for Nifty and 0.88 for Bank Nifty, reflecting a cautious stance among bulls. The market appears to be entering a testing phase, where resilience and strategy will be key.