Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 13 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

CNXIT stretched further higher while the Nifty and the Bank Nifty remained suppressed, leading to some stress across the market. As the way ahead seems quite murky, we now need to rework the way forward. The range-bound action for the last six trading sessions has kept the bias under the hood. While global trends are showing some promise, there is no clear direction on the domestic front. The resistances highlighted on Daily chart around 24,840, forcing the bullish camp to take a breather. The support highlighted earlier around 24,600 will be under test as we end the range-bound week. The Max Pain area is at 24,550 as trends try to stabilize, indicating that the supports at the current juncture could play a crucial role.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman: • CENTENKA: Buy at ₹713, stop ₹690, target ₹780

With chemical stocks showing a rebound across the board this counter too displayed some revival. As trends are showing some promise to the upside we can consider that the bias in the market can help. One can look to participate as trends have turned positive once again.

• EIDPARRY: Buy at ₹942, stop ₹890, target ₹1,040

EIDPARRY, a dominant player in insurance, has survived the market collapse and revived smartly from lower levels. After the declines over the last three months, the prices have found some good support at the Ichimoku clouds, the trends have shown some resumption of upward bias. One can consider going long.

• ZOTA: Buy at ₹663, stop ₹648 target ₹730

ZOTA, a mid-cap pharma company, showed some sharp recovery in the last few days. As trends are indicating a revival with a shift in the trends beyond value area resistance around 640, we can consider some trended action in the coming days. Look to initiate a buy opportunity.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.