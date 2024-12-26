Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 26 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

While we try our best to retain the bullish sentiment, it has not been possible to address the situation, and the market's inability to rebound has stressed everyone. As the curtailed week began to unfold, the lower levels were held with some confidence as Put writers indicated that the recovery is now possible. However, we must note that the trends are clearly not stable, inducing large-scale volatility. The overall bias has shifted to a rangebound situation while selling pressure at higher levels persists. As highlighted, the resistance zones around 23,900 will remain a stumbling block. With the Bank Nifty unable to stabilize the requirement for more triggers is required as 52,000 remains a hurdle.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman: • VOLTAS: Sell below ₹1,670, stop ₹1,690, target ₹1,640

FMCG stocks are under pressure as the demand remains subdued as selling pressure intensifies in this sector. With the momentum losing steam one needs to consider revising their approach as prices are found slipping. As negative bias continues to hold the fort, we need to plan the road ahead. Consider going short in this counter.

Banking is confused, but this stock has been able to deliver some steady upward bounce in the last few days. The option data reveals that the way forward looks to be positive, and can look at some positive momentum, is observed from lower levels one can look at this stock. With overall setup encouraging look to buy.

• CAMLINFINE: Buy at ₹130.50, stop ₹125, target ₹138

CAMLINFINE, a small-cap chemical company, is going through some steady changes to bring about a shift in the management perspective. Post consolidation, the daily charts indicate that the bullish momentum can help the prices move higher. Look to initiate a long.

