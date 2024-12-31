Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—31 December
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 31 December.
Nifty 50 on 30 December: Recap
Benchmark indices fell on the penultimate trading day of 2024, dragged down by losses in banking stocks amid weak global cues. Most global markets traded weak as elevated US treasury yields and the prospect of fewer US rate cuts than earlier anticipated weighed on sentiment. Nifty could not persist with the constant selling pressure and was subjected to huge volatility that pushed the Nifty towards 23,900 points yet again, but the sell-off at these levels dragged back the Nifty. Trends were similar in Bank Nifty as after some promising move above 52,000 the index gave up quite quickly, leading to the trends dissipating across the board.