Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—31 December

Indian stock markets: The way forward

Barring pharma, which continued its bullish outlook, other sectors gave up the upward bias quite quickly, leading to some sharp downside, which persisted through the day. The option data highlights that the max pain is around 23,900, which marks it now as an inflexion point. With steady increase in Call writing at these levels one should be careful as the market is on a sell on rise mode. As the Put Call Ratio (PCR) is moving above 1 there is some Put writing at important supports around 23,500, hinting at a possibility of some upside that can emerge from lower levels. Trends remain cautious, making us trade on either side of the market trends.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL): Sell below ₹ 436, stop ₹ 442, target ₹ 427 Metal stocks continue to attract selling pressure and are in line with market sentiment, leading to some sharp decline in prominent metal names. The last few days the momentum has been generating bearish bias. With key supports around 450 broken, one can consider going short in this counter.

Lupin: Buy at ₹ 2,315, stop ₹ 2,290, target ₹ 2,355 The pharma industry is attracting demand while the broader markets are struggling. The option data of Lupin reveals that the constant addition of open interest with a rise in prices is favouring more upside in this counter. With the overall setup looking promising, look to buy.

Godrej Industries (GODREJIND): Buy at ₹ 1,205, stop ₹ 1,185 target ₹ 1,240 After some declining weeks prices of this counter have found their feet once again. The strong long body candle closing on Monday highlights the positive momentum being witnessed. While markets are trying to stabilise, it could be a good time to consider for some upside.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.