Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—10 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

In the previous issue, we had mentioned: “.…with sustained rise over the last three days, the possibility of the markets producing a reaction seems possible today." The strong rebound over the last few days seems to have come to a halt. With no specific market trigger coming up, the focus is on the global cues to take the initiative forward. As trends are showing the limitation of sustaining the trends and moving higher, we need to step back and decide on the next course of action.