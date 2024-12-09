Explore

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 9 December

Raja Venkatraman 2 min read 09 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman,co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for today.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman,co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for today.

Summary

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 9 December.

Nifty 50 on 6 December: Recap

The bulls overcame resistance with renewed enthusiasm, breaking through hesitation to push the trend decisively upward. Sustained bullish momentum, despite periodic shakeups, has bolstered market confidence. Dalal Street saw an impressive performance for the third consecutive week, ending on December 6. Benchmark indices recorded their biggest weekly gains in six months, driven by positive global trends, falling crude oil prices, and a steady RBI policy announcement. It was truly a remarkable week for trading!

Indian stock markets: Way forward

As we step into a new week, all eyes will be on the anticipated macroeconomic numbers, particularly under the pressure of the sharp rupee weakening. While FIIs are expected to increase their participation, the absence of major trend-driving factors might temper market momentum.

Read this | Investment strategy: How to invest in 2025 after Sensex, Nifty 50 deliver 13% returns in 2024?

On the technical front, key resistances around 24,500 on the daily charts have been decisively surpassed, keeping the bulls firmly in control. Similarly, Bank Nifty has scaled above 52,500, driven by sustained upward momentum ahead of the policy announcement.

After three consecutive days of gains, the possibility of a market pullback seems likely today. This could be a time for caution, encouraging a balanced approach rather than aggressive bets, while selectively initiating long positions.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• TIMETECHNO: Buy at 481, stop 460, target 525

Time Technoplast Ltd has been able to sustaining its trend in the plastic industry. The prices have displayed post a volatile phase since last 4 months and are now showing a strong case of bullishness as trends are moving steadily higher.

• FILATEX: Buy at 71, stop 67, target 81

Filatex India Ltd is a smallcap textile company that has managed to test the recent set of rejections and finally overcome those zones. A ‘V’ shaped recovery in the last few weeks, the breakout on Friday showed some renewed momentum. Look to initiate a buy with some more room.

Also read | Banking revival in 2025: Why strong liability franchises stand to gain

• WPIL: Buy at 715, stop 670 target 785

WPIL Ltd, a midcap company in the compressors and pumps industry, has seen a surge in its stock price, reaching an all-time high and the strong buying interest on a consistent basis suggests more room on the upside. Post a cons. Strong price action after taking help at TS and KS Levels is looking to move higher.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue