Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 9 December

Nifty 50 on 6 December: Recap

The bulls overcame resistance with renewed enthusiasm, breaking through hesitation to push the trend decisively upward. Sustained bullish momentum, despite periodic shakeups, has bolstered market confidence. Dalal Street saw an impressive performance for the third consecutive week, ending on December 6. Benchmark indices recorded their biggest weekly gains in six months, driven by positive global trends, falling crude oil prices, and a steady RBI policy announcement. It was truly a remarkable week for trading!