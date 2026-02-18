Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 18 February

A follow-through seen to the long body candle seen on Monday to close on the positive side ensured that the bullish vibes extended into the next day. Trading therefore was quite difficult thru the week and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see the Daily charts the prices have tread into strong supports and with the encouraging newsflow would look to seek help of at the current close and will need more tailwinds that can fuel more upside.