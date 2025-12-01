Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 1 December
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 01 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy today, 1 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The positive charge witnessed in the Nifty despite the supply at higher levels retained the spark that helped to sustain the trends. Some strong revival in the Banking space last week helped the Nifty sustain above 26000 on a weekly basis. Finally, the Banking sector is now powering the trends across the market, thereby opening some room for some trended action. Retail participation also stepped up last week, resulting in the Mid and Small Cap outperforming the broader indices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story