Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 1 December

Last week, the gap analysis indicated the possibility of continuation higher. So, it was heartening to see that the move above 25,900 that was anticipated worked to our advantage. On the attached chart, we can see that the prices have managed to close above the gap region and are challenging the next Fibonacci resistance zone. However, we note that the median line of the Pitchfork is tested, and from here we could experience some trend. The Nifty Bank daily is shown on the left, and there the prices hit the upper channel and are down with a step, while in the case of the Nifty, the failure seems to be occurring at the level of the median line. Will this create problems for the indices ahead? That remains to be seen. Resistances, if they are not to work, need to be regained as quickly as possible. Some pullbacks may occur, but that cannot be given too much room.