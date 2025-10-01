Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 1 October
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 01 Oct 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman recommends the top three stocks to buy today, 1 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A Bearish mindset prevailed, curtailing any possible recovery that emerged, thus curbing any potential revival of a bullish bias. At this juncture, we contemplate the road ahead and wonder what additional triggers we can expect as the curtailed week unfolds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story