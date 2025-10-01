Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 1 October

While trends remain muted, we can observe that the current scenario has shifted to a ranging action, and a possible short covering action may emerge today. Now, we can observe that the Nifty has held above 24,500, which is the immediate support for a bullish revival. Meanwhile, the maximum pain point is at 24,650, which will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating hurdles at higher levels, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Wednesday above this level for creating some long.