Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 September

Stock markets today : Geopolitical tensions remain a dominant force shaping market trends, with global signals adding to uncertainty. While greater clarity in the days ahead could test prevailing narratives, the focus now is on identifying positive catalysts that might lift sentiment and offset the bearish outlook.

Against this backdrop, market expert Raja Venkatraman has released his top stock picks for investors seeking opportunities today, 10 September. His analysis provides a clear roadmap for navigating the current market landscape with confidence.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

RAILTEL (current market price: ₹ 364.45) - Buy above ₹ 365 and dips to ₹ 340, stop loss ₹ 330, target price ₹ 388-405

Why it’s recommended: Railtel has been on a decline since June this year . Prices have now bottomed out forming a positive divergence thus leading to a revival. Further, demand has emerged at lower levels due to multiple order win, indicating a potential recovery in coming sessions. Daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last sessions augurs well for the prices ahead of its numbers.

Key metrics:

P/E: 36.87

52-week high: ₹ 486.55,

486.55, volume: 14.9M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 303, resistance at ₹ 425.

Support at 303, resistance at 425. Risk factors: Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth

Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth Buy at: above ₹ 365 and dips to ₹ 340.

above 365 and dips to 340. Target price: ₹ 388-405 in 1 month.

388-405 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 330.

Adani Power (current price - ₹ 643.65) - Buy above 643 and dips to ₹ 625, stop loss ₹ 615, target price ₹ 710-725

Why it’s recommended: After some consolidation and the decline into the TS & KS supports the stock has been moving ahead quite aggressively. With a possibility of investing $60 billion into the power sector the build-up of strong volumes are emerging. As markets continue to indicate a preference and with the momentum indicators too holding the bullish bias we can look for continued upward trajectory in the coming days.

Key metrics:

P/E: 23.82,

52-week high: ₹ 681.30,

681.30, volume: 5.55M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 564, resistance at ₹ 750.

Support at 564, resistance at 750. Risk factors: Volatile fuel prices ,credit risk from electricity distributors, regulatory uncertainty, and significant debt levels.

Volatile fuel prices ,credit risk from electricity distributors, regulatory uncertainty, and significant debt levels. Buy at: above 643 and dips to ₹ 625.

above 643 and dips to 625. Target price: ₹ 710-725 in 1 months.

710-725 in 1 months. Stop loss: ₹ 615.

APTUS (current price: ₹ 348.45) - Buy above ₹ 349 and dips to ₹ 335, stop loss ₹ 325, target price ₹ 380-395

Why it’s recommended: The recent reaction into the cloud support region has arrested the fall and the prices are biding time to generate some buying interest. Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. As market looks to reward new age stocks and a buzzing quick commerce space one can look to participate.

Key metrics:

P/E:28.94

52-week high: ₹ 401.70,

401.70, Volume: 4.64M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 310, resistance at ₹ 415.

Support at 310, resistance at 415. Risk factors: Lack of formal income documents, acquire new users, and retain existing ones, potential labour disputes and retaining delivery partners.

Lack of formal income documents, acquire new users, and retain existing ones, potential labour disputes and retaining delivery partners. Buy at: above ₹ 349 and dips to ₹ 335.

above 349 and dips to 335. Target price: ₹ 380-395 in 1 month.

380-395 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 325.

Stock markets today

Indian stock markets ended on a firm note on 9 September, supported by buying in IT, pharma, and FMCG stocks. The benchmarks opened higher in line with global cues and, despite bouts of profit-taking, managed to hold gains and close near the day’s highs. The Nifty briefly edged toward 24,900 during intraday trade before settling comfortably above 24,850.

At the close, the Sensex rose 314.02 points, or 0.39%, to 81,101.32, while the Nifty gained 95.45 points, or 0.39%, to 24,868.60. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended slightly higher, up 0.2% each.

On the Nifty, top gainers included Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports, while losers were Eicher Motors, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan. Sectorally, IT jumped 2.8%, pharma and FMCG gained 0.5% each, while oil & gas and realty slipped 0.3%.

Also Read | SAT asks Sebi to file reply within three weeks in Jane Street appeal

Outlook for trading

The broader indices snapped out of the bearish streak seen in recent weekly expiries, breaking the chain of profit booking. However, uncertainty persists, with global political developments—particularly moves by Donald Trump—keeping investors on edge. Despite attempts to read alternating market trends positively, intermittent declines have dampened bullish momentum.

View Full Image (Source: TradingView)

Volatility remains pronounced, making it difficult to form a clear bias and leaving markets jittery. Bank Nifty showed some resilience at lower levels, but overall sentiment continues to face bearish pressure, which could keep markets subdued. With ad hoc triggers dominating, choppiness is likely to persist in the days ahead.

Also Read | Does Vedanta need Jaiprakash Associates, investors ask

Volatile environment is now part of the ever-changing market scenario forcing the sentiment to keep changing. Risk management is critical, as the lack of clarity is greater than ever.

However, there is still some value discovery happening in Mid and Small caps that demonstrate a bullish sentiment Among them, the Trump Tariff Saga has the global markets oscillating. With no clarity on the outcome, we shall continue to oscillate in a range between 24500 and 25100 on the Nifty Spot.

Further evidences from the option data suggest that the PCR is still below 1 with some strong Call writing at 25000 zone making it an important level to watch out for. With Put Call Ratio (PCR) at 0.86 one should continue to maintain a careful watch on the market proceedings.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.