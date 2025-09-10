Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 September

P/E: 36.87

52-week high: ₹ 486.55,

486.55, volume: 14.9M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 303, resistance at ₹ 425.

Support at 303, resistance at 425. Risk factors: Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth

Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth Buy at: above ₹ 365 and dips to ₹ 340.

above 365 and dips to 340. Target price: ₹ 388-405 in 1 month.

388-405 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 330.

Adani Power (current price - ₹ 643.65) - Buy above 643 and dips to ₹ 625, stop loss ₹ 615, target price ₹ 710-725

Why it’s recommended: After some consolidation and the decline into the TS & KS supports the stock has been moving ahead quite aggressively. With a possibility of investing $60 billion into the power sector the build-up of strong volumes are emerging. As markets continue to indicate a preference and with the momentum indicators too holding the bullish bias we can look for continued upward trajectory in the coming days.