Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 11 September

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the rally seen on Wednesday is now encountering the resistance zone, and the gap-up opening ensured that the prices traded into the cloud region. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as the upmove needs to continue its way above 25100 (Nifty Spot) to retain the bullish bias. Momentum on hourly charts is indicating that the prices after settling down seem to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.