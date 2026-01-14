Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 14 January

While the trends are now witnessing some buying, we could be now entering a critical phase as the week is coming to a close. Now we can revise the supports to around 25,600, where the next set of supports lies, and should be targeted for some buy on dips to emerge. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) has moved below 1 in the Nifty and 1.02 in the Bank Nifty, highlighting a sedate approach by the bullish camp. As the lack of clarity on trends continue, we need to tread the road ahead carefully.