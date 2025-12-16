Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 16 December

Selling pressure on the rally continues to keep a check on market conditions, as the lack of clarity continues to push the market lower with every rally. With the trends continuing to blow hot and cold, we need to now ascertain that the market is demanding us to have a hybrid approach.

Three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:

Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)

Fortis Healthcare Ltd: Buy above ₹877 | Stop ₹865 | Target ₹897 (intraday)

BSE Ltd: Sell below ₹2,640 | Stop ₹2,682 | Target ₹2,580 (intraday)

Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Buy above ₹2,035 | Stop ₹2,005 | Target ₹2,080 (intraday)

Stock-market update

On 15 December, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended slightly lower but managed to recover from sharp intraday declines, aided by selective value buying. The Sensex slipped 54 points, or 0.06%, to close at 85,213 after falling nearly 427 points earlier in the day to 84,840. The Nifty also eased 19 points, or 0.08%, to settle at 26,027. The rebound was driven by three key factors.

First, investors stepped in to accumulate stocks at attractive valuations, particularly in the Nifty Bank, consumer durables, FMCG, and IT counters, reversing early weakness triggered by global market softness, persistent foreign fund outflows, and uncertainty over the India-US trade deal. Second, firm cues from US markets, with futures trading higher by up to 0.3%, lifted sentiment and supported recovery in domestic equities. Third, renewed buying in FMCG stocks added strength, with Britannia and Marico among notable gainers, rising nearly 2%.

Outlook for trading

Despite the best intentions, the market could not conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march seen on Friday. We had mentioned 25,900 as an important zone that continues to be held. A revival from those levels did assist the revival. However, we need more encouraging tailwinds to revive further. The steady attempt to buy on every dip has once again given people a reason to maintain the bullish side of the markets for now. With no clarity on the future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a neutral bias.

We saw a determined push by the bulls in the last session that could not carry the Nifty decisively beyond the 26,100 levels. Despite a strong Q2 performance this time around, the trends have not been able to demonstrate a convincing move above this level.

With so much volatility demonstrated, the Nifty truly kept the trends guessing about the next move. As seen on the charts, the gaps are getting filled, but a close above 26100 is not seen at the moment. As repeated tests of resistance will now become a point of contention, it was not surprising to see some selling emerge from those levels.

Indeed, the sell-off seen towards the close of the session seemed quite determined with sustained follow-through price action. This becomes quite confounding for trend following people, as they normally look for sentiment to continue to run if it has been set off. But here you have the market displaying rapid shifts in moods, and it also seems like operators are taking strong advantage of this.

The Nifty tripped very swiftly below the 26,000 zone and will now need to defend 25700, which acts as the next big support as we head into the next week. The Open Interest data clearly indicates the market is now divided, as lower levels are being bought into. The data reveals that the Max Pain point has now moved to 25,950. We need to see how this level holds on Wednesday to decide the way forward.

FORTIS (Cmp ₹ 875.60)

Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare Ltd is a leading integrated private sector healthcare services provider headquartered in Gurgaon, India, with a presence in India, the UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. After some profit booking seen from the start of October 2025, we are now witnessing some revival above the clouds, which indicates some positive sentiment. With the RSI firming up once again, we can look at the possibility of more upside in the coming days. A dip into the TS&KS region and a rebound augur well for a revival. Consider going long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 375.23,

52-week high: ₹1,105,

Volume: 1.53M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹860, resistance at ₹910.

Risk factors: Ongoing litigations and potential impacts on its financial profile from large, debt-funded expansions or operational challenges.

Buy: Above ₹877.

Stop loss: ₹865.

Target price: ₹897.

BSE (Cmp ₹ 2,646.70)

Why it’s recommended: BSE Ltd, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is Asia's oldest stock exchange and provides an efficient and transparent platform for trading in various financial instruments. After some consolidation, the prices have reached a strong set of valuation support and are seen rebounding. Also, the ADX and DMI are seen rising on intraday charts, auguring well for suggesting a strong possibility to move higher.

Key metrics:

P/E: 65.68,

52-week high: ₹3,030,

Volume: 3.69M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2450, resistance at ₹2750.

Risk factors: Macroeconomic cyclicality and international trade policies to evolving environmental regulations and technological transitions.

Sell: Below ₹2,640.

Stop loss: ₹2,682.

Target price: ₹2,580.

SBILIFE (Cmp ₹2,035.50)

Why it’s recommended: SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd is a major Indian private life insurer, a joint venture involving State Bank of India (SBI), offering diverse savings, protection, pension, and health plans for individuals and groups. We are repeating this counter once again as the counter continues to witness buying on every pullback. After a consolidation, the stock is seen slipping lower, and the formation of a long body candle that is heading below indicates bearishness. With the trends in RSI seen below the neutral zone, the stock could be under pressure. Look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 82.87,

52-week high: ₹2,085,

Volume: 557.47K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,950, resistance at ₹2,100.

Risk factors: Health and medical history, regulatory changes, competition and pricing pressure

Buy: Above ₹2,035.

Stop loss: ₹2,005

Target price: ₹2,080.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.