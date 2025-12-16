Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 16 December

Outlook for trading

Despite the best intentions, the market could not conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march seen on Friday. We had mentioned 25,900 as an important zone that continues to be held. A revival from those levels did assist the revival. However, we need more encouraging tailwinds to revive further. The steady attempt to buy on every dip has once again given people a reason to maintain the bullish side of the markets for now. With no clarity on the future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a neutral bias.