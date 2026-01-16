Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 16 January

The constant turbulence continued to hold its grip on the markets, with no clarity on the indices. The stock-specific action that we are noticing now has stepped up, leading to the trading-oriented behaviour. The market scenario clearly indicates that the investors are still waiting on the sidelines.

Graphite India Ltd: Buy above ₹635 | Stop ₹600 | Target ₹720 (multiday)

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹960 | Stop ₹925 | Target ₹1,050 (multiday)

Bank of India Ltd: Buy above ₹153 | Stop ₹149 | Target ₹158 (intraday)

Stock-market update

On 14 January 2026, Indian equities witnessed sharp volatility as benchmark indices slipped, amid persistent foreign fund outflows, weak global cues, and tariff-related uncertainties. The Sensex fell 244.98 points, or 0.29%, to close at 83,382.71, while the Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26%, to 25,665.60. Investor sentiment remained cautious as foreign institutional investors continued their selling streak, offloading equities worth ₹1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, marking the seventh consecutive session of net outflows in January. This sustained selling pressure weighed heavily on large-cap stocks.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower with Shanghai’s SSE Composite in the red, while US indices ended overnight in negative territory, reinforcing weak cues. Adding to the unease, concerns over US tariff policies intensified ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legality of tariffs imposed last April. Further, President Trump’s warning of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran heightened geopolitical risks, keeping investors guarded.

Outlook for trading

The Nifty has been weaker in comparison, and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicates that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.

HDFC Bank has been under a great deal of stress ahead of its Q3 numbers. The stock could not impact the market condition much; however, the trends were expected to head into the upper end of the value resistance zone as the indicators were tiring out. The rise witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out, as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently, due to a lack of triggers, we are witnessing a range of actions that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.

A look at the Nifty Bank indicates that until 59,000 is given away, the bulls will attempt to rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that should be tracked. Once 59,000 is exceeded, we could look at stock-specific action where there are divergent views being displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better, and the erratic vibes from the private sector are making it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like auto, realty and finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 60,100 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Until then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.

Meanwhile, the current scenario has. Now, we need to see the Nifty move above 25,900, which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating hurdles at higher levels, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Friday and above this level for creating some long.

As indices are not showing much decline, one should look to participate in some stock-specific action.

View Full Image Source: Trading View

At the moment, the bearishness has not been able to drag the index much lower. Until we see the Nifty move decisively below 25,500, the Open Interest data highlights 25,700 as the next set of support levels emerging. As the ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit-taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

GRAPHITE (Cmp ₹ 632.90)

Why it’s recommended: Graphite India Ltd (GIL) is India's leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes, carbon, and speciality graphite products. Post a strong run in the last month of 2025, the stock witnessed some profit-taking. The sharp drop in the value region support around 590 on Tuesday saw a sharp rebound. The revival is seen on the back of some strong volumes. Look to initiate a multi-week buy; the prices have resolutely moved higher, forming a large body candle. The positive DI is also inching higher intraday timeframe. Go long.

Key metrics:

P/E ratio: 40.89

52-week high: ₹684.20,

Volume: 4.57M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹580 | Resistance at ₹730.

Risk factors: Cyclical industry volatility, raw material price volatility, and intense competition and margin pressure.

Buy: Above ₹635.

Stop loss: ₹600.

Target price: ₹720 (2 months)

HINDALCO (Cmp ₹ 955.35)

Why it’s recommended: Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship of India's Aditya Birla Group, a global leader in aluminium and copper, operating as a fully integrated metals powerhouse from mining to finished products. A reaction into the TS & KS bands, and a subsequent recovery forming a nice V-shaped revival. A strong long body candle around the TS & KS bands augurs well for some upside if the market rebounds. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

P/E: 30.02,

52-week high: ₹970.60,

Volume: 7.05M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹890 | Resistance at ₹1,100.

Risk factors: Heavy dependence on volatile London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium and copper prices, significant capital expenditure requirements.

Buy: Above ₹960

Stop loss: ₹925

Target price: ₹1,050 (2 months)

BANKINDIA (Cmp ₹152.87)

Why it’s recommended: Bank of India (BoI) is a major Indian public sector bank, established in 1906 and nationalized in 1969, offering a wide range of retail, corporate, and rural banking services. With the prices consolidating into strong cloud support, it has created a nice rounding pattern and fuelled a strong surge on Wednesday. The upthrust seen here could result in some continued upward drive. The revival has surpassed the cloud region, and a strong upside has emerged in the last trading session.

Key metrics:

P/E Ratio: 6.99

52-week high: ₹153.20

Volume: 16.84M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹145 | Resistance at ₹170.

Risk factors: Slower-than-expected revenue growth, managing top-level attrition, and efficiently integrating operations.

Buy: Above ₹153.

Stop loss: ₹149.

Target price: ₹158.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.