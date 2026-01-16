Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 16 January

A look at the Nifty Bank indicates that until 59,000 is given away, the bulls will attempt to rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that should be tracked. Once 59,000 is exceeded, we could look at stock-specific action where there are divergent views being displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better, and the erratic vibes from the private sector are making it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like auto, realty and finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 60,100 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Until then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.