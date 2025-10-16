Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 16 October

Indian benchmark indices staged a strong rebound, snapping a two-day losing streak and closing at a one-month high amid broad-based buying. The Sensex jumped 575 points to end at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,323.55, 0.73%.

The rally was supported by gains across the broader market, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1% and the Smallcap index adding 0.7%.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (Cmp ₹562.85)

WELENT: Buy above ₹563, stop ₹539 target ₹625 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Welspun Enterprises is an Indian company that provides construction and development services in the infrastructure sector. The company provides a range of services across various industries, including aerospace, defence, communications, and healthcare. This counter after a sharp fall since June 2025 has formed a double bottom the strong decline that it had gone through. The strong push in prices seen on Tuesday. After a test above the clouds, we can see that the stock is set for a turnaround. Go long.

P/E: 25.47,

52-week high: ₹664.10,

Volume: 1.99M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1165, resistance at ₹ 1450.

Support at 1165, resistance at 1450. Risk factors: Concentration in specific industries and clients, reliance on key personnel, the competitive environment, and macroeconomic fluctuations.

Concentration in specific industries and clients, reliance on key personnel, the competitive environment, and macroeconomic fluctuations. Buy : above ₹ 563.

: above 563. Target price : ₹ 625.

: 625. Stop loss: ₹ 539.

Adani Energy Solutions (Cmp ₹944.20)

ADANIENSOL: Buy above 950, stop ₹925 target ₹990 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Adani Energy Solutions is India's largest private integrated energy player, with operations in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and innovative cooling solutions. With momentum gathering pace we can look at the trends holding and galvanizing into a potential upward possibility in the next few weeks. Can look to go long.

P/E: 163.40,

52-week high: ₹1090.65

Volume: 1.56M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 900, resistance at ₹ 1025.

Support at 900, resistance at 1025. Risk factors: Volatile operating margins and Penalties for network expansion, regulatory risk.

Volatile operating margins and Penalties for network expansion, regulatory risk. Buy at : above ₹ 950.

: above 950. Target price : ₹ 990.

: 990. Stop loss: ₹ 925.

LTIMindtree Ltd (Cmp ₹5609.50)

LTIM: Buy above ₹ 5630, stop ₹ 5530 target ₹ 5850 (Intraday)

The counter has been under consolidating for more than 5 months. As IT sector looks to pick up the beat we can notice the revival in sentiment that is now fuelling the prices again. The prices have surpassed the resistance zones around 5500 backed by volumes indicating that a positive turnaround is emerging. After the recent test of the Kumo region a strong closing on Wednesday, we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics:
P/E: 35.94,
52-week high: ₹6764.80,
volume: 339.38K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 5316, resistance at ₹ 6150.

Risk factors: Supplier retention , potential customer acquisition challenges, high interest rates and inflation.

Buy: above ₹ 5630.
Target price: ₹ 5850.
Stop loss: ₹ 5530.

P/E: 35.94,

52-week high: ₹6764.80,

volume: 339.38K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 5316, resistance at ₹ 6150.

Support at 5316, resistance at 6150. Risk factors: Supplier retention , potential customer acquisition challenges, high interest rates and inflation.

Supplier retention , potential customer acquisition challenges, high interest rates and inflation. Buy: above ₹ 5630.

above 5630. Target price : ₹ 5530.

: 5530. Stop loss: ₹ 5850.

Stock Market Recap

On 15 October 2025, Indian benchmark indices staged a strong rebound, snapping a two-day losing streak and closing at a one-month high amid broad-based buying. The Sensex surged 575.45 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 climbed 178.05 points, or 0.71%, to end at 25,323.55, comfortably above the 25,300 mark. The rally was supported by gains across the broader market, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1% and the Smallcap index adding 0.7%.

Sectoral momentum was robust, as all indices ended in the green—realty led with a 3% jump, while power, consumer durables, PSU banks, metals, and telecom posted gains between 1–2%. Among the top Nifty gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Nestle India, and Asian Paints, while Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank were the key laggards. The session reflected renewed investor optimism and a positive global setup, helping bulls regain control of Street.

Outlook for Trading

Strong undercurrent on Wednesday helped the Nifty survive the volatility of the market and ensured that the rise sustained above critical support zones as the market was whipped around quite a bit. At the moment the global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There isn’t much local news to contain the volatility.

The long body candle movements were also quite sizeable, encouraging steady buying participation throughout the day. Trading was therefore quite challenging during the week, and it would have been remarkable if anyone emerged largely unscathed. As seen on the daily charts, the prices have reached a strong resistance level at the current close and will require more momentum to push further upside.

A gradual break above the descending channel resistance after a strong decline is seen at the start of the week. The supplies at higher level continues to test the confidence but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.

Nifty has managed to hold itself above the 25000 zone and has graduated above 25300 that has now opened towards 25500 which acts as the next big hurdle as the immediate resistance for some bullish moves. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on trading continues to be an important metric for creating some longs. One should keep looking at every dip as a buying opportunity.

As we head into the resistance zones, we could experience some inconsistency profit booking could emerge yet again. As the trends are still circumspect and are witnessing limited market participation. Nifty now seeks to contest the next resistance around 25500 mark while Bank Nifty aims to clear 57000 as Options data are clearly favouring strong bullishness that can persist through the week.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

