Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 17 December

Selling pressure on the rally continues to keep a check on market conditions, as the lack of clarity continues to push the market lower with every rally. With trends continuing to fluctuate, we now need to determine that the market demands a hybrid approach.

Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:

Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)

Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd: Buy above ₹1311, stop ₹1290 target ₹1390 (Multiday)

Titan Co. Ltd: Buy above ₹3,935 | Stop ₹3,880 | Target ₹4,025 (intraday)

Bharti Airtel Ltd: Buy above ₹2,105 | Stop ₹2,080 | Target ₹2,138 (intraday)

Stock-market update

Indian equities witnessed another turbulent session on 16 December, closing lower for the second straight day as persistent rupee weakness and uncertainty over the India-US trade deal weighed on sentiment. The Nifty opened below the 26,000 mark and remained under pressure throughout, slipping further in the final hour of trade to end at 25,860.10, down 167.20 points or 0.64%. The Sensex also declined 533.50 points, settling at 84,679.86, a fall of 0.63%. Broader markets mirrored the weakness, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices losing nearly 1% each.

Also Read | PI Industries’ struggles with key herbicide necessitate a plan B

Currency markets added to the gloom, with the rupee hitting a record low of 91.08 against the US dollar, marking a 1% slide over the past five sessions. On the Nifty, Axis Bank, Eternal, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and JSW Steel led the losers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, Titan, M&M, and Bajaj Auto managed gains. Sectorally, barring FMCG, consumer durables and telecom, all indices closed in the red.

Outlook for trading

The Nifty could not sustain the spirited upward bounce shown on Monday, as the lack of encouraging triggers resulted in dragging the trend lower. As a continued lack of participation dogs the market at the moment, we shall continue to experience some volatile scenarios. As the Nifty demonstrated, the Nifty truly kept the trends guessing about the next move.

The resistance that we observed yesterday on intraday charts, which was based on gaps, resulted in the trends moving lower. The entire trading session on Tuesday saw brief rallies that were sold into. With repeated selling at resistance, it was not surprising to see steady selling emerge from those levels. Indeed, the selloff seen towards the close of the session seemed quite determined with sustained follow-through price action.

Trend following seems to be confusing at the moment, and hence it could take some time for market sentiment to absorb the current newsflow, as the global markets are spooked at the moment. Till then, we can adopt some stock-specific approaches that can help us handle the volatility.

The Nifty attempts to defend 25,700, which acts as the next big support as we head into the next week. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating the market is balancing at a critical juncture of 25,900 as we head into the next trading day with no clear evidence for a rebound, as lower levels are being bought into. The Max Pain point has now moved to 25,900, we need to see how this level holds on Wednesday to decide the way forward.

View Full Image Trading View

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

LLOYDSME (Cmp ₹ 1,309.50)

Why it’s recommended: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LLOYDSME) is a prominent Indian company in the metals and mining industry, specializing in the production of iron ore, direct reduced iron (DRI), pellets, steel, and power. After some profit booking was seen from the start of July 2025, we are now witnessing a revival above the clouds on intraday charts, indicating some positive sentiment. With the RSI firming up once again we can look at possibility of more upside in the coming days. A rise beyond the TS&KS region and a rebound augur well for a revival. Consider going long.

Also Read | Telecom defies FPI sell-off with highest inflows since 2022

Key metrics:

P/E: 37.72,

52-week high: ₹1613.40,

Volume: 3.58M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,199, resistance at ₹1,450.

Risk factors: Ongoing litigations and potential impacts on its financial profile from large, debt-funded expansions or operational challenges.

Buy: Above ₹1,311.

Stop loss: ₹1,290.

Target price: ₹1,390.

TITAN (Cmp ₹ 3,929.50)

Why it’s recommended: Titan Co. Ltd, a part of the Tata group, is a prominent Indian lifestyle company that primarily designs, manufactures, and retails jewellery, watches and wearables, and eyewear. After some consolidation, the prices have reached a strong set of valuation support and are seen rebounding. Also, the RSI is seen moving above 60 with a nice long body candle at the end of the day, indicating that there is a strong possibility to move higher.

Key metrics:

P/E: 89.50,

52-week high: ₹3,954.90,

Volume: 1.56M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹3750, resistance at ₹4050.

Risk factors: Gold Price volatility, regulatory changes , economic slowdowns and supply chain issues.

Buy: Above ₹3,935.

Stop loss: ₹3,880.

Target price: ₹4,025.

BHARTIARTL (Cmp ₹ 2,035.50)

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Airtel Ltd is a leading global telecommunications company, ranking among the top three mobile service providers globally, serving over 490 million customers. After a consolidation, the stock is seen slipping lower, and the formation of a long body candle that is heading below indicates bearishness. With the trends in RSI seen below the neutral zone, the stock could be under pressure. Look to go long.

Also Read | Can premium products continue to keep Radico Khaitan stock in high spirits?

Key metrics:

P/E: 47.75,

52-week high: ₹2,174.70,

Volume: 5.76M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1950, resistance at ₹2100.

Risk factors: Intense domestic competition, high debt levels and capital expenditure, and exposure to geopolitical and currency volatility in African markets.

Buy: Above ₹2,105.

Stop loss: ₹2,080

Target price: ₹2,138.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.