Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 17 December

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

LLOYDSME (Cmp ₹ 1,309.50)

Why it’s recommended: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LLOYDSME) is a prominent Indian company in the metals and mining industry, specializing in the production of iron ore, direct reduced iron (DRI), pellets, steel, and power. After some profit booking was seen from the start of July 2025, we are now witnessing a revival above the clouds on intraday charts, indicating some positive sentiment. With the RSI firming up once again we can look at possibility of more upside in the coming days. A rise beyond the TS&KS region and a rebound augur well for a revival. Consider going long.