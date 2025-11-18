Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 18 November

Outlook for trading

The Nifty had been struggling for a while, and the pain was observed and endured for quite a while until the market showed its true colours on Monday. Despite some hesitation, the slow and steady attempt to once again retest the highs at 26,100 has emerged yet again. While the challenge remains to close above it, the overall environment is promising a possibility of some upward traction that can emerge. The pace of activity that is now seen is clearly hinting at a bullish possibility that can carry the market ahead into the higher levels.