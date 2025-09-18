Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 18 September

Outlook for Trading

After some steady rise seen continuing after some rest to the geopolitical tensions the market continues to show that we could be looking at some bullish moves to sustain. However, the rise seen this week indicates that Nifty after spending some time at lower levels could sustain the momentum. The revival seen this week has clearly confirmed that the last few days the Nifty managed to hold on and did not give up, as the overall sentiment continues to favour the buyers.