Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 19 December

Outlook for trading

Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the hourly charts the gap area highlighted combining with the 61.8% Fibonacci support trendline has helped the prices since start of the last week to stage a move above the cloud region on Friday. The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that a rally could be in progress as the markets are still trying to find their way after an extended run in last two months. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices have now settled down and there seems to be a withdrawal of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from supports on Friday we can expect the rise to continue.