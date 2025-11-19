Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 19 November

With so much volatility demonstrated, the Nifty truly kept the trends guessing about the next move. As seen on the charts, the highs of 26,100 after repeated tests of resistance will now become challenging. Since that level was quite well known, it was not surprising to see some selling emerge from those levels. Indeed, the sell-off seen towards the close of the session seemed quite determined with sustained follow-through price action. This becomes quite confounding for trend following people, as they normally look for sentiment to continue to run if it has been set off. But here you have the market displaying rapid shifts in moods, and it also seems like operators are taking strong advantage of this.