Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 2 December
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 02 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three midcap stock picks to buy today, 2 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: A shock post opening brought down the enthusiasm as the market slipped quite swiftly on Monday, 1 December. However, the disappointing macro data will have its say as we head into the Nifty expiry. While the momentum is cheering for sustaining the upside the trends remain cautious. Will the upside continue?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story