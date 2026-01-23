Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 23 January

The markets suffered a rout once again in the week just ended, dropping another 1,000 points over the last seven trading sessions. With no clarity that is emerging at the moment, we should participate with a prudent approach. The trends are once again attempting a rebound near the recent lows at around 25,200-25,300. The trends are clearly indicating that it will take some effort to move above 25,500, which was the last key support level.