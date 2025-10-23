Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 23 October

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the dips seen last week managed to hold the support zone and the gap down opening was covered to ensure that the prices traded above the range area that developed in the last few days. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their way higher, a dip towards 25700 (Nifty Spot) to consider a buy opportunity. At this levels we have the value area support as well as the median line that shall look to lend some aid to the descent. While volatility is seen expanding we need to factor the inconsistency of the moves seen lately into our equation.