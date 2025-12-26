Failure to move higher clearly spells the lack of participation. While bullish bias holds on, let’s see how to deal with the trends ahead.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 December
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 26 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
Failure to move higher clearly spells the lack of participation. While bullish bias holds on, let’s see how to deal with the trends ahead.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More