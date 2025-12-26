Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 December

Outlook for trading

Trends continue to indicate a limited response, and the way ahead appears to be fraught with uncertainty. As we have been pointing out, we have realized that the trends could remain challenged at higher levels as the trends continue to experience some disappointment after an encouraging start. The lack of participation yet again ahead of a trading holiday emphasizes the need to reconsider our approach. Overall, the trends remain a buy on dips candidate, and the trends could persist for the coming weeks.