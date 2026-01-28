Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 28 January

Volatile trends remained persistent and created a scenario where one could not get enough confidence in the way ahead. As the overall outlook remains grim, we need to maintain a steady approach as the trends have been largely unforgiving.

Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:

Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)

Grasim Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹2,870 | Stop ₹2,790 | Target ₹3,100 (Multiday)

Eicher Motors Ltd: Buy above ₹7,170 | Stop ₹7,020 | Target ₹7,420 (Multiday)

Blue Star Ltd: Sell below ₹1,660 | Stop ₹1,680 | Target ₹1,625 (Intraday)

Stock market today

On 27 January 2026, Indian equity markets staged a recovery, with benchmark indices closing higher after a volatile session. The rebound was largely driven by gains in metal, financial, IT, and oil and gas stocks, while investor sentiment found support from progress in the India–European Union trade agreement. The trading day began on a cautious note, with indices moving in a narrow range for most of the session. However, strong late buying helped the Nifty end near its intraday high, reflecting renewed confidence among market participants.

Also Read | Why a handful of expensive stocks are holding up in the correction

At the close, the Sensex advanced 319.78 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 81,857.48, while the Nifty gained 126.75 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 25,175.40. Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, with both the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.5% each, underscoring a balanced recovery across segments. The session highlighted resilience in equities despite global uncertainties.

Outlook for trading

Strong undercurrent on Wednesday helped the Nifty survive the volatility of the market and ensured that the rise sustained above critical support zones as the market was whipped around quite a bit. At the moment, the global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There really isn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced.

The long body candle moves seen were also reasonably large, bringing in people to stage a steady buying participation through the day! Trading, therefore, was quite difficult through the week, and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see, the Daily charts the prices have trended into strong supports, and with the encouraging newsflow, would look to seek help at the current close and will need more tailwinds that can fuel more upside.

A gradual test of the descending channel resistance after a strong decline is seen at the start of the week. The supplies at higher levels continue to test confidence, but the recovery emerging swiftly from lower levels signals that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.

The Nifty has managed to hold itself above the 25,000 zone and has graduated above 25,150, which has now opened towards 25,400, which acts as the next big hurdle as the immediate resistance for some bullish moves. With the open interest data clearly indicating a revival, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on trading continues to be an important metric for creating some longs. One should keep looking at every dip as a buying opportunity.

View Full Image Source: Trading View

As we head into the resistance zones, we could experience some inconsistency profit booking could emerge yet again. As the trends are still circumspect and are witnessing show limited market participation. Nifty now seeks to contest the next resistance around the 25500 mark while Bank Nifty aims to clear 57000 as the Options data are clearly favouring strong bullishness that can persist through the week.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

GRASIM (Cmp ₹ 2,856.20)

Why it’s recommended: Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a diversified Indian conglomerate, known for its innovation, scale, and commitment to sustainability. After some volatile scenario, we can now see some revival in this sentiment that is leading to an improvement in momentum. With trends holding firm, we can look into a potential upward possibility in the next few weeks. Can look to go long.

Also Read | When will the stock market stop falling?

Key metrics:

P/E ratio: 846.29

52-week high: ₹2,978.85

Volume: 1.52M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,700 | Resistance at ₹3,275.

Risk factors: Cyclicality in commodity businesses, intense competition, execution and scalability of its new paints business.

Buy: Above ₹2,870.

Stop loss: ₹2,790.

Target price: ₹3,100 (2 months)

EICHERMOT (Cmp ₹ 7,164.50)

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors Ltd (EML) is a leading Indian multinational automotive company primarily known for its dominance in the middleweight motorcycle segment and its significant presence in the commercial vehicle market. A strong long body candle around the Senkou bands augurs well for some upside if the market revives from here on. A rise in the DI on the intraday timeframe suggests we can initiate a long opportunity here, targeting higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

P/E: 41.83

52-week high: ₹7,610

Volume: 498.37K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹6,900 | Resistance at ₹7,600.

Risk factors: Intense competition, raw material price fluctuations, and a premium valuation that requires sustained high growth to justify.

Buy: Above ₹7,170

Stop loss: ₹7,020

Target price: ₹7420 (2 months)

BLUESTARCO (Cmp ₹ 1,675.10)

Why it’s recommended: Blue Star Ltd (BLUESTARCO) is a prominent Indian multinational home appliances company specializing in air conditioning and commercial refrigeration solutions, as well as electro-mechanical projects. Post this recent decline, we need to see the prices take resistance of the TS line and eventually ended lower. The charts suggest that we are witnessing the prices once again with a strong selling interest leading the move out of the consolidation.

Key metrics:

P/E ratio: 78.75

52-week low: ₹1,521.20

Volume: 828.10K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,600 | Resistance at ₹1,750.

Risk factors: Financial disclosures, high working capital, regulatory scrutiny, and sector-specific dependencies.

Sell: Below ₹1,660.

Stop loss: ₹1,680.

Target price: ₹1,625.

Also Read | The next market leaders? Six growth stocks to watch in 2026

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.