Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 29 December

The trading on the last Friday was certainly a scare-inducing one. Prices tested by heading down into the support zones, ending the week poorly. Monday was better as prices traded above 26200, but it did not last long, which seemed not too probable some time ago- breaking of the 26000 levels. When that happened, the sentiment went for a skid, and people suddenly talked about a further sharp fall. This is, of course, quite familiar- when markets fall, people fear the worst. The opposite is not, however, true! When the market rises, there are enough people to keep calling the top. These are strange ironies of the market.