Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 29 December

Revival seems to be a challenge at the moment as the higher levels continue to attract supplies. At the moment, the higher levels continue to remain locked, as the probability of moving higher is dependent on some domestic triggers that are not visible at the moment.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
NMDC Ltd: Buy above ₹83 | Stop ₹80 target | ₹89 (multiday)
Oberoi Realty Ltd: Buy above ₹1,690 | Stop ₹1,660 | Target ₹1,740 (intraday)
LTIMindtree Ltd: Sell below ₹6,020 | Stop ₹6,110 | Target ₹5,850 (intraday)
Stock-market update
On December 26, 2025, Indian equities extended their losing streak as profit-booking and foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. Benchmark indices closed lower for the third straight session, with the Sensex slipping 367 points to 85,041 and the Nifty declining 99.8 points to 26,042, marking its second consecutive day of losses. The weakness was broad-based, as the BSE Midcap index fell 0.2% and the Smallcap index dropped 0.3%, reflecting a cautious investor mood.
Sectoral performance was subdued, with IT and auto stocks leading the decline, while banking shares also remained under pressure. Market breadth was negative, with over 2,600 stocks declining against fewer than 2,000 advancers. Despite the holiday-shortened week, the Nifty managed a modest weekly gain of 0.3%, ending a three-week losing streak. Overall, the session highlighted investor caution amid persistent FII selling and thin trade volumes, with traders closely watching global cues and upcoming domestic data for direction.
Outlook for trading
Bulls are at work and are using the depths to resurface whenever possible. However, the inability to sustain the trends at higher levels continues to drag the market. After spending sufficient time in volatility, the gap scenario has derailed the enthusiasm. There are pockets of bullishness that keep springing around, drawing some attention.
The December series was quite demanding as the large-scale volatility has left every trader and investor bruised and battered. Despite the hope of bullishness, markets have been chopping and turning, thus not giving complete clarity yet. The damage to the sentiment will need some time to recover as we try to decode the mystery of the current state of affairs. The situation continues to be a dicey one as we are still not out of the woods yet.
The trading on the last Friday was certainly a scare-inducing one. Prices tested by heading down into the support zones, ending the week poorly. Monday was better as prices traded above 26200, but it did not last long, which seemed not too probable some time ago- breaking of the 26000 levels. When that happened, the sentiment went for a skid, and people suddenly talked about a further sharp fall. This is, of course, quite familiar- when markets fall, people fear the worst. The opposite is not, however, true! When the market rises, there are enough people to keep calling the top. These are strange ironies of the market.
The trends reversed swiftly after an encouraging start to the week to highlight that we have ended the week on a sombre note. On the latter part of Friday, the Bank Nifty, which had been a bit of a laggard, remained in a subdued state, causing some better gains in the Nifty too. Now, if this improvement in the Bank Nifty keeps up, we could continue to see better times ahead. A move in the Nifty past 26300 would provide a good fillip to the sentiment too.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
NMDC (Cmp ₹82.61)
Why it’s recommended: NMDC Ltd (National Mineral Development Corporation) is India's largest iron ore producer, involved in exploring and mining minerals like iron ore, diamond, copper, and limestone, with operations in India and abroad. This stock, after some sharp declines, has dipped into the lower end of the Kumo region and has been consolidating for a while. A sustained revival seen in Metals has seen the stock move ahead with robust volumes that have emerged, producing a recovery. With the strong push seen to the upside, we can consider going long.
Key metrics:
P/E ratio: 1,152.78
52-week high: ₹273.20,
Volume: 2.46M.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹77 | Resistance at ₹93.
Risk factors: Macroeconomic cycles, intense competition, significant debt burden, and commodity price volatility.
Buy: Above ₹83.
Stop loss: ₹80.
Target price: ₹89 (two months)
OBEROIRLTY (Cmp ₹1,685.80)
Why it’s recommended: Oberoi Realty Ltd is a premier real estate development company headquartered in Mumbai, India, specializing in high-end developments across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure sectors. After a volatile week, the prices have gradually moved higher. With support offered by the TS & KS, the demand at every decline we can experience a sustained upmove. The steady buildup seen here could help the momentum sustain and push for higher levels. Go long now.
Key metrics:
P/E: 34.61
52-week high: ₹2,342.95,
Volume: 88.11K.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,640 | Resistance at ₹1,800.
Risk factors: Economic slowdown, execution, earnings volatility and project delays.
Buy: Above ₹1,690
Stop loss: ₹1,660
Target price: ₹1,740
LTIM (Cmp ₹6,035.50)
Why it’s recommended: LTIMindtree Ltd is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company formed by the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree in November 2022. It is a subsidiary of the Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. A strong, long-bodied bearish candle seen on Friday, after some steady consolidation at the cloud region, augurs well for the prices. With the RSI breaching the neutral zone, we can look at the possibility of more downside.
Key metrics:
P/E: 37.24,
52-week high: ₹3,841.05,
Volume: 113.67K.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹900 | Resistance at ₹1,060.
Risk factors: Asset quality fluctuations, intense market competition, and sensitivity to macroeconomic factors.
Sell: Below ₹6,020.
Stop loss: ₹6,110.
Target price: ₹5,850.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.