Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 29 October
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 29 Oct 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 29 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The market continues to struggle ahead of the FOMC meeting, which is keeping the revival on tenterhooks. After a positive start seen last week, the trends have failed to head higher. This was a positive trigger that encouraged the market participants; however, hesitation continues to weigh on the sentiment, which is clearly getting divided.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story