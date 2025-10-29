Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 29 October

The emerging trend clearly suggests that the dips seen last week managed to hold the support zone, while an attempt is being made to ensure that prices trade above the range area highlighted on the chart below, which developed over the last few days. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress, as the Nifty Spot has moved significantly above 25,700, maintaining a bullish bias. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices are taking a breather as selling pressure has receded for now. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.