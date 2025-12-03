Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 3 December
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 03 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three mid-cap stock picks to buy today, 3 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
A sharp post-open shock quickly drained enthusiasm, sending the market lower in swift fashion. Disappointing macro data is likely to assert itself in the sessions ahead, tempering risk appetite. While momentum still argues for an attempt to sustain the upside, the underlying trend signals caution. Traders may prefer a selective, defence-tilted approach until data clarity improves.
topics
