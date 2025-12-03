Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 3 December

Outlook for trading

As the market remains muted, triggered by geopolitical tensions, it tested our patience on Friday but did not give up the lower levels. Over the last month, the 1,000-point range could now limit our expectations for the December series. However, the trend observed over the last few days indicates that the Nifty is experiencing some profit booking. In the last report, we had mentioned, "from the charts above, we can see that the trends are down into some strong set of supports yet again". However, the fall escalated beyond the Monday low to induce some selling pressure on the expiry day.