Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 3 November
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 03 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 3 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Trends remain buoyant, but the sudden sell-off that has been witnessed has put the entire bullish camp in a tense mode. As we look to unravel this mystery in the upcoming week, participants are looking to establish some sense of confidence before participating again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story