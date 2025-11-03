Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 3 November

So much so that the Nifty managed to rebound quite swiftly after testing the median line last week, indicating that the momentum could scale up the prices in the coming sessions. However, following the FOMC meeting, the trends have been unable to muster enough strength. The highs of 26,100 will now become challenging since that level was quite well known; it was not surprising to see some selling emerge from those levels. Indeed, the selloff seemed quite determined with sustained follow-through price action! This becomes quite confounding for trend-following people, as they normally look for sentiment to continue running if it has been set off. However, the market is displaying rapid shifts in mood, and it also appears that operators are taking full advantage of this.