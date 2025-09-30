Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 30 September

Stock market recap : Indian stock benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—slipped on Monday, 29 September, marking their seventh straight session of losses. Over this streak, both indices have fallen more than 3%.

The Sensex closed 62 points lower at 80,364.94, down 0.08%, while the Nifty 50 ended 20 points lower at 24,634.90, also down 0.08%.

The BSE Midcap index bucked the trend, gaining 0.34%, while the Smallcap index dipped 0.17%.

Against this backdrop, market expert Raja Venkatraman has released his top stock picks for investors seeking opportunities today, 30 September. His analysis provides a clear roadmap for navigating the current market landscape with confidence.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Avalon Tech (current price Rs 1010.60) - Buy ₹ 1012 and dips to ₹ 970, stop loss ₹ 950, target ₹ 1120-1145

Why it’s recommended: Avalon Technologies is an Indian electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company specializing in high-value, precision-engineered products. After consolidating for nearly 2 months since Jun 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the week is helping the prices scale higher. With a strong momentum play in force possibility of more upward traction is available

Key metrics: P/E: 115.89, 52-week high: ₹1073.75, Volume: 246.41K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 925, resistance at ₹ 1200.

Support at 925, resistance at 1200. Risk factors: Customer concentration and supply and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Customer concentration and supply and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy: Above ₹ 1012 and dips to ₹ 970.

Above 1012 and dips to 970. Target price: ₹ 1120-1145 in 1 month.

1120-1145 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 950.

Poonawalla Fincorp (current price ₹ 501.50) - Buy above 502 and dips to ₹ 485, stop ₹ 475 target ₹ 540-550

Why it’s recommended: Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Poonawalla Group, which is an Indian business conglomerate with its most famous company, the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. The charts show constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands are helping the prices stage a strong move to the upside. A steady buying interest on every dips is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. One can look at the prices to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: 52-week high: ₹513.30, Volume: 4.09M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 475, resistance at ₹ 625.

Support at 475, resistance at 625. Risk factors: Changes in regulations impacting operational viability and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Changes in regulations impacting operational viability and regulatory setbacks on the export front. Buy: Above 502 and dips to ₹ 485

Above 502 and dips to 485 Target price: ₹ 540-550 in 1 month.

540-550 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 475.

Vinati Organics (current price ₹ 1787.10) - Buy above 1790 and dips to ₹ 1740, stop loss ₹ 1710, target ₹ 1920-1960

Why it’s recommended: Vinati Organics is a specialty chemical company established in 1989. It focuses on manufacturing specialty chemicals and organic intermediates, notably Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and ATBS. This counter after the initial consolidation is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics: P/E: 41.91, 52-week high: ₹2134.95, volume: 4.1 M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1690, resistance at ₹ 2100.

Support at 1690, resistance at 2100. Risk factors: Raw Material Volatility and Foreign Currency Fluctuations, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Raw Material Volatility and Foreign Currency Fluctuations, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation. Buy: Above ₹ 1790 and dips to ₹ 1740.

Above 1790 and dips to 1740. Target price: ₹ 1920-1960 in 1 month.

1920-1960 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1710.

Also Read | Tata Sons nears listing deadline as RBI clock ticks

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday, 29 September, as early optimism gave way to volatility in the afternoon session. The Sensex shed over 400 points from its intraday peak, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,650 mark, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcement due Wednesday.

The Sensex had opened on a firm note, climbing 408 points or 0.51% to touch 80,834.58 in morning trade. However, by 12:30 p.m., it had pared gains to hover around 80,339.23. Similarly, the Nifty, which surged 131 points or 0.53% to 24,785.70, retreated to 24,643.50 as sentiment turned cautious.

Among the key drags were Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Larsen & Toubro, each slipping up to 2% intraday, reflecting broad-based profit booking across sectors.

Outlook for Trading

Nifty has not been stronger in comparison and the sustained selling seen on every rally is indicating that it is inclined for some bearish moves as the trends are constantly heading lower. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.

With the constant pressure on Bank Nifty ahead of the RBI policy we need to wait until 56000 is surpassed, till then bulls will remain on leash rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Until 56000 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough and the erratic vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance.

On Monday markets gave up it’s positive opening quickly showing that the recovery would continue to be a slow process.

Further, the Nifty continues to make feeble attempts and as we head into an expiry day the trends remained pressured as resolve to move higher is taking a hit. The move below the key support zones of Ichimoku we can conclude that the trends will remain pressured. Also, the Option data continues to highlight that some strong Call writing at higher levels have arrested the Nifty to scale higher thus infusing some bearish bias across the board.

View Full Image (Source: TradingView)

Also Read | GST cuts just sparked an early Diwali for India's auto market

Meanwhile the current scenario has . Now, we can observe that Nifty has holds above 24500 which is the immediate support for a bullish revival while the max pain point is at 24750 that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdles at higher levels one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Tuesday above this level for creating some long.

As indices are not showing much declines one should look to participate in some stock specific action.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.