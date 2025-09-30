Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 30 September

With the constant pressure on Bank Nifty ahead of the RBI policy we need to wait until 56000 is surpassed, till then bulls will remain on leash rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Until 56000 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough and the erratic vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance.