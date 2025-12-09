Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 9 December

The market caught a fever as the bearish trends dominated the proceedings, thus causing some turbulence. As trends attempt to move forward, the damage control required by market participants is quite demanding.

Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)

PB Fintech Ltd: Buy above ₹1,915 | Stop ₹1,880 | Target ₹1,985 (multiday)

Cipla Ltd: Sell below ₹1,505 | Stop ₹1,525 | Target ₹1,475 (intraday)

Container Corporation of India Ltd: Sell below ₹500 | Stop ₹509 | Target ₹490 (intraday)

Stock market update

The Indian equity market witnessed a volatile session on 9 December 2025 as benchmarks slipped after a brief winning streak, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of global central bank cues. The Nifty opened on a subdued note and faced sustained profit booking across sectors, briefly breaching key psychological levels, before selective buying in the final hour helped trim losses. At close, the Sensex and Nifty ended lower, with broader indices underperforming—midcaps and smallcaps registering steeper declines amid a risk-off mood.

Sectoral weakness was evident in metals, financials, and industrials, while IT and select private banks provided some resilience. Among notable laggards were Interglobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, and JSW Steel, whereas Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HDFC Life emerged as gainers. The day’s trade highlighted investor caution, with participants awaiting clarity from the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision, keeping overall sentiment restrained despite late recovery attempts.

Outlook for trading

After a valiant gap-up opening, the market remained stressed at higher levels as the encouraging triggers could not help the market move confidently higher. The lack of participation at higher levels clearly demonstrated a quick dissipation of trends. At the moment, the constant geopolitical tensions that have been emanating this year, leading to the possibility of continued volatility, are very much on the cards. At the moment, there are no cues that are emerging that can help to give us a hint of the near-term volatility that one can expect.

In the last issue, we highlighted that the 25,700 zone is important. The range is getting tighter, and the readings from the Option Data suggest that PCR has moved to 0.90 once again, highlighting that the trends are witnessing a sell-off at every rise, while we observe that the Call Writing has shifted lower now to 26,000. With notable Put writing seen at 25,500 post 25,900, we are now at an important point for the days ahead.

Despite the best intentions, the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. The gap formed at the start of the day on Thursday has been filled. Now, some support and tailwind are needed to contain the damage done. Overall view continues to advocate an attempt to buy on every dip. At the moment, the bias has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With limited clarity on the future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a bullish bias.

Trends continue to remain two-phased and require us to balance both sides of the trend. Hence, the situation demands a pragmatic approach to benefit from market participation. We can observe that the RSI (momentum indicator shown in blue arrow) is seen testing the neutral zone. The last instance the RSI was in a similar stage was on 7 November.

With the results season behind us, geopolitical newsflow driving up the volatility, we need to see how to navigate the current trends. While the market continues to offer umpteen opportunities, sector rotation will be at work, and hence, we have selected candidates that are displaying steady action from both sides until new signals to the contrary emerge.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

POLICYBZR (Cmp ₹ 1,913.90)

Why it’s recommended: POLICYBZR (PB Fintech Ltd) is India's leading online financial marketplace, operating through its flagship brands Policybazaar (for insurance) and Paisabazaar (for credit/loans). The strong, long-bodied bullish candle seen on Friday has ignited some strong bullish sentiments. With the RSI holding above 60 levels of support, we can see that the trends are looking positive, and we can look at the possibility of more upside in the coming days. Consider going long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 207.61,

52-week high: ₹701.40,

Volume: 3.42M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,800, resistance at ₹2,050.

Risk factors: Stock valuation, regulatory and legal challenges, and potential revenue and margin fluctuations.

Buy: Above ₹1,915.

Stop loss: ₹1,880.

Target price: ₹1,985 in two months.

CIPLA (Cmp ₹ 1,505)

Why it’s recommended: Cipla Limited is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company with a primary purpose of "Caring for Life" by providing affordable, high-quality medicines globally. Following a period of consolidation, we are now seeing prices exhibit some weakness. Also, the RSI is seen heading lower, and a fresh downtick in momentum is witnessing a potential to move lower.

Key metrics:

P/E: 22.27,

52-week high: ₹1,310.05,

Volume: 1.26M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,450, resistance at ₹1,550.

Risk factors: Volatility in raw material prices, potential demand slowdowns (especially in urban areas), and valuation concerns.

Sell: Below ₹1,505.

Stop loss: ₹1,525.

Target price: ₹1,480 in two months.

CONCOR (Cmp ₹ 502)

Why it’s recommended: Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) is India's leading state-run logistics provider, specializing in multimodal transport and offering integrated supply chain solutions, aiming for cost-effective, efficient, and reliable services to boost India's trade. After a consolidation, the stock is seen slipping lower, and the formation of a long body candle that is heading below indicates bearishness. With the support from the RSI, the stocks could move lower. Look to go short.

Key metrics:

P/E: 29.76,

52-week low: ₹481.32,

Volume: 4.65M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹530.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, working capital management, and potential project delays in its capital expansion plans.

Sell: Below ₹500.

Stop loss: ₹509.

Target price: ₹490.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.